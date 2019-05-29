City Council gives Arts United option to buy property

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne City Council approved in a 7-0 vote to allow Arts United to seek out part of Freimann Square for expansion.

The expansion is for their campus located at 300 E. Main Street. They plan on expanding in phases. According to the Journal Gazette, the land obtained would allow them to add wings to the north and west parts of the building.

The approval allows Arts United the option to purchase the property which is currently owned by the city and ran by Parks and Recreation. They have until 2023 to seek purchase of the first plot of land and until 2028 for the second. The option would allow Arts United to purchase the property for $500 each section of land with would total around 0.711 of an acre of Freimann Square.

Part of the deal states that Arts United has to provide written notice, completed construction plans that are approved by the city and proof of financing.

City Councilman Tim Didier, supports the agreement though warns that not everyone will be on board with losing a portion of the park. Didier says “There’s going to be some people that are going to be upset because you’re taking some of this park away.”

According to John Stafford, their goal is to bring some activity back to the park which will be beneficial to city and Arts United.

Part of the plan will provide restrooms for the park which is not currently available.