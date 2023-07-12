City Council Approves Changes Coming For Non-Safety Employees, Including New Pay Scale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne city employees are expected to see changes after City Council approved the move to repeal the prohibition on collective bargaining for non-safety workers and a new pay scale that will give some raises.

According to The Journal Gazette, the bill that repealed a 2014 ordinance, which eliminated collective bargaining for employees outside the police or fire departments, passed 6-2 Tuesday Night. Those in opposition of the move came from Councilmen Tom Didier, R-3rd, and Tom Freistroffer, R-at large.

Two new pay ordinances, which align city wages with the pay rates of similar public and private employers, were passed unanimously.