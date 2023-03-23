City continues partnership with Habitat for Humanity to assist with southeast Fort Wayne revitalization

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Press Release)—Mayor Tom Henry was joined today by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne’s CEO Jeremy McClish, and staff members of the City of Fort Wayne Community Development’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services to announce the transfer of 40 residential lots for the future construction of 32 new market-rate homes for infill housing in the Renaissance Pointe neighborhood.

“Housing is a critical quality of life component that we must address to be a successful and growing city,” said Mayor Henry. “I appreciate and value the trusted partnership that we have with Habitat for Humanity. This innovative and unique endeavor will have a meaningful impact on individuals and families. We’re a caring and giving community committed to building each other up.”

“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home,” said Kelly Lundberg, Deputy Director of the City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services. “This partnership will make a real impact in the lives of many families and help build a better and stronger Fort Wayne.”

The newly constructed market-rate homes will range from 1,100 square foot, three-bedroom, one-bathroom homes to 1,400 square foot, four-bedroom, two-bathroom homes. While the homes will be sold for the appraised market-rate values, Habitat for Humanity ensures mortgage payments are never more than 26% of a family’s gross monthly income.

“The City of Fort Wayne has played an integral role in Habitat scaling to build 20 homes a year,” shared Jeremy McClish CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne. “Our plan over the next 3-5 years, through a continued partnership with the City, is to invest $10-12M in new, housing stock in the Renaissance Pointe neighborhood. It’s an honor to continue building in Southeast Fort Wayne and be a part of its continued growth.”

Of the twenty homes Habitat is scheduled to build for their 2023-24 season, fifteen will be in the Renaissance Pointe neighborhood.

Lot clearance is underway with foundation construction set to begin Monday, March 27.

The locations of the new homes will be: