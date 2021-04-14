City awards over $117K in neighborhood grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A total of 27 Fort Wayne neighborhood associations will split more than $117,000 in grants doled out by the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division.

The City announced today that the Neighborhood Improvement Grants are designed to “support neighborhood projects that beautify public spaces and strengthen community involvement. The projects will enhance the aesthetics of the neighborhood, provide a clear community benefit, be accessible to all residents and increase civic pride.”

Examples of projects the money can be used for include community gardens, public art, and benches. Routine maintenance or operating expenses are among the things not covered by the grants.

Find a full list of recipients below:

Bloomingdale Neighborhood – Blooming Again! Sign, landscaping, logo/marketing strategy.

Grant amount $5,000.00

Branning Hills Entrance Sign.

Grant amount $5,000.00

Caribe Colony – Playground Renovation.

Grant amount $3,277.22

Countryside Estates – New Entrance Signs.

Grant amount $5,000.00

Covington Chase – Native Plant Education and Display Garden.

Grant amount $2,833.81

Creighton Home – Neighborhood signs.

Grant amount $5,000.00

Fairfield Neighborhood – “Beautiful Streets” Flower beds in neighborhood’s esplanade

Grant amount $5,000.00

Fall Creek – Street sign poles.

Grant amount $570.00

Hamlets West – Overlook Project.

Grant amount $4,800.00

Harrison Hill – Harrison Hill Triangle Park improvements.

Grant amount $5,000.00

La Cabreah – Entrance Sign.

Grant amount $5,000.00

Lafayette Place – Gateways Project. Improvements to three entryways.

Grant amount $4,996.77

Lincoln Village – Picnic Tables in common areas.

Grant amount $5,000.00

Manor Park – Park Improvement. New benches, picnic tables, and bike rack.

Grant amount $4,020.25

Mayerling Estates – Entrance Improvements, lighting and landscaping.

Grant amount $4,020.95

New Glenwood – Entrance Sign Repair.

Grant amount $2,500.00

NWAP/Weststate Court – Mailbox Beautification.

Grant amount $5,000.00

Oxford Neighborhood – New Signage for community center.

Grant amount $4,640.00

Pettit‐Rudisill – Home Beautification Program. Program to assist homeowners.

Grant amount $3,219.00

Pine Valley – Traders Park Nature Trail, trees, bike rack, and park bench.

Grant amount $5,000.00

Seven Oaks – Street Signs.

Grant amount $5,000.00

Summer Wind Community – Entrance Beautification.

Grant amount $5,000.00

West Chester Glen – Safer Crossing, traffic calming sign.

Grant amount $3,450.00

West Rudisill Neighborhood – Fairfield Pocket Park.

Grant amount $5,000.00

Wildwood Park – Wildwood Park Bench Project.

Grant amount $3,878.00

Williams Woodland Park – Tree Canopy Restoration.

Grant amount $4,900.00