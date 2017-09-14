City attempting to fight “parody” Facebook account

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s someone going around on Facebook probably giving the City of Fort Wayne some minor headaches.

That’s because they’ve set up a parody account, named “The City of Fort Wayne,” and they’re leaving comments that are at best comedic and at worst misleading.

For example, on our story about CBS Sunday Morning’s Mo Rocca coming to film a segment at this weekend’s Johnny Appleseed festival, they provide a sort of “hillbilly behavior” guidelines, while on another post they poked fun at an animal abuse story, causing some to question why “the city” would say such things.

“The City of Fort Wayne is aware of a fake Facebook account using our name and logo,” says City spokesman John Perlich. “We are not affiliated with the fake account in any way. We’re working with Facebook to resolve the matter.”

By the way, the city’s official account is called “City of Fort Wayne Government.”