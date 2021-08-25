City announces sculpture plans for Five Points intersection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new 28-foot-tall statue will be installed at the Five Points intersection at Goshen Ave. and Sherman Blvd. in Fort Wayne.

It’s called “5 Point Spin” and will be a tree sculpture with colorful wheels taking the place of leaves, designed by artist Susan Zoccola, will be lit by LED lights, and will stand about 28 feet tall and 30 feet wide.

The City says the wheels on the tree are meant to represent all of the wheels that have gone through that busy intersection over the years. It’s set to be installed next June.