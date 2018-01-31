City announces plans for North River Property

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne has outlined plans for property that was bought in a controversial move last year.

The property, which used to be a scrap yard and a rail yard, is made up of 29 acres stretching between Clinton, Fourth and Harrison streets, near Science Central, just north of the downtown area. The city says it serves as an “important gateway into downtown” and will be “a complement to the positive progress being made with riverfront development efforts.”

Last November, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission became the title holder of the North River property, and the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board (CIB) approved a $4.63 million funding commitment to the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission to purchase the property. Property tax dollars were not used.

Also last November, the City and Calhoun Investments, LLC completed the closing to make the transaction official. The City assumed responsibility for any future environmental remediation, if required, at the site.

The City says it will now start working with the Indiana Brownfields Program to get approval for using the land for future development, as well as to issue a “request for qualifications” to determine interest from the private sector for development opportunities.

That request will be available beginning Thursday, Feb. 8 at the city’s Community Development website.

This year, the City anticipates moving forward to have the North River property rezoned to allow for future developments that are “more compatible” for the area than the previous industrial use.