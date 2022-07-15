City announces more than $490,000 in grants to non-profit programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry today announced the City of Fort Wayne will invest approximately $490,895 in federal dollars in 21 local non-profit programs.

The Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds will help low- and moderate-income residents with shelter, employment skills, domestic violence support and youth development.

“These grants have allowed us to help non-profit organizations do important work that keeps our community strong,” said Kelly Lundberg Deputy Director, City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services. “We are blessed to have the opportunity to assist these organizations as they serve residents who are in need of these critical services.”

“Fort Wayne is fortunate to be home to so many organizations that are making a lasting and meaningful difference for individuals and families in our community,” said Mayor Henry. “Now more than ever, it’s critical that we come together to encourage one another and provide opportunities for current and future success. We’re also committed to being good fiscal stewards of the federal funds that come to Fort Wayne to enhance the well-being of our residents.”

The City uses a competitive application process to award the grants. A volunteer committee helps score the applications and makes recommendations on funding. Criteria are based on goals for the use of federal funds that are developed in part with input from local residents.

Please see the attached list of programs that have been awarded grants from both CDBG and ESG funding sources.

The following non-profit organizations are recipients of CDBG:

A Mother’s Hope

Boys & Girls Club

Brightpoint

Building A Stronger Family

Euell A. Wilson Center

Housing Opportunities Program

Just Neighbors

Language Services Network – English as a Second Language

Language Services Network – Interpretation and Translation

Lutheran Social Services

Mental Health America

The Literacy Alliance

Turnstone Center

Vincent Village

Wellspring

YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne

The following non-profit organizations are recipients of ESG: