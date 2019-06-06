City announces kickoff to free Summer Playground Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The city of Fort Wayne announced the kickoff for this year’s Free Summer Playground Program.

Steve McDaniel, Director of Parks and Recreation made the announcement at Lakeside Park this morning. “We believe keeping kids active is extremely important in establishing a pattern of wellness. Along with engaging in interactive play, we like what happens on a day to day basis when those this are all put together and we bring them to our playground program.”

The programs are available for children ages 5 to 18-years-old that are still in school. The Free Playground Program starts now and runs through July 26. The program runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Many parks and centers throughout the city will host the program, such as, Hamilton Park, Lafayette Park, Memorial Park, Packard Park, Lakeside Park, Weisser Park Center, Cooper Center, Jennings Center and McMillian Community Center.

The program provides lots of activities like kickball, T-ball, bumper pool, basketball, arts and crafts and field trip. Free Lunch is also provided by Fort Wayne Community Schools. As a partner in the program, FWCS will be assisting them on the program’s mobile sites as well.

Families are also invited to three free family fun nights that feature food, games and activities for the entire family. The family fun night at Lakeside Park will be on June 26, at Memorial Park on July 10 and at Packard Park on July 24. All of them run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mayor Tom Henry was also present at the kickoff. He said this program adds to the quality of life in a community. “We need things for them to do daily to put them in a position to not only enjoy the summer, but recreational activities and other types of possibilities for friendships and so on. That’s what this is all about. This is why we do what we do.”

For more information on the Free Playground Program, click here.