City announces $15,000 grant to help homeless this winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne announced Tuesday that a $15,000 grant will help homeless women this winter.

The Community Development Block Grant will provide overnight housing for homeless single women at Lifehouse Church. Meanwhile, the Rescue Mission will provide overnight shelter for homeless men and Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network has overnight accommodations for homeless families.

The Rescue Mission will serve as the intake point for all people in need of shelter this winter and will also be a warming shelter.

The city’s Winter Contingency/Emergency Plan partners with the above organizations along with the Salvation Army, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department, Park Center, the 211 Resource Center operated by United Way of Allen County and Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana.