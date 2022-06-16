City and contractors to assist with residential cleanup from this week’s severe weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – The City of Fort Wayne today announced that it will assist with a residential cleanup of tree debris from the hardest hit areas of the City from this week’s severe weather.

Beginning Monday, June 27, City crews and contracted crews will focus efforts in the Waynedale and Aboite areas. Maps of the areas are attached. Areas inside the purple lines will be the serviced areas. It could take a few weeks for the work to be completed.

Crews will make one pass through the affected areas, so residents should have tree debris set out at the curb. Starting the work on June 27 will allow residents time to get materials to the curb and for downed power lines to be removed and repaired.

Residents who have the means to do so are encouraged to continue using the drop-off sites that have been established:

The City’s Biosolids Facility at 6202 Lake Ave. for tree branches and tree limbs from residential areas.

Republic Services is also accepting tree debris at their compost site at the landfill, 6231 MacBeth Rd.

Waynedale map

Aboite map