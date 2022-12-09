City Administration announces recommendations for small businesses and nonprofits to receive ARPA assistance

Fort Wayne, Ind. (News Release) – Mayor Tom Henry’s Administration today announced that several local small businesses and nonprofits have been recommended to receive assistance through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that have been allocated to the City of Fort Wayne.

The recommendations are a result of a thorough review of applications that were submitted earlier this year. The list of suggested recipients will be introduced through a resolution at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 13 with discussions and possible approvals coming at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 20.

Recommended recipients for the small business subgrant program:

– Chance Bar, $42,940.00

-816 Pint & Slice, $50,000.00

– Stryke Industries, $39,370.00

– GT Autobody Inc., $50,000.00

– Custom Poly Packaging, $50,000.00

– Chestnut Services Incorporated, $25,000.00

– ievolve Errands, LLC, $10,000.00

– Firefly Coffee House, $50,000.00

– Standing Ovation Performance Apparel, $20,000.00

– Bowmar LLC, $25,000.00

– Q Nails, $25,000.00

– Creative Beginnings, $26,750.61

– The Health Food Shoppe of Fort Wayne, Inc., $22,633.02

– Wood Farms Premium Meats LLC, $20,700.00

– Fort Wayne Cycle House, $21,000.00

– Safe Kids Daycare, $40,470.50

– True Kimchi, $30,000.00

– House of Neco Salon and Boutique, $25,000.00

– Growing Minds, LLC., $50,000.00

– SheeKri Dance Arts, $10,650.18

– Lapsley Inc., $30,000.00

– Klemm’s Candlelight Café, $29,500.00

– Babyland Daycare LLC, $14,580.00

– Comfort Keepers (Leap of Faith Enterprises), $37,762.86

– Longevity Fitness, $36,000.00

Recommended recipients for the nonprofit subgrant program:

– Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, Inc., $88,000.00

– Breaking the Chains International Ministries, $20,000.00

– Out of a Jam, Inc., $100,000.00

– CHILL (Creating Hope, Instilling Life Lessons), Inc., $20,000.00

– Inasmuch/Circles of Allen County, $50,000.00

– Erin’s House for Grieving Children, $50,000.00

– PFW Three Rivers Language Center, $30,000.00

– Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne, $100,000.00

– Fort Wayne Youtheatre, $20,000.00

– Lutheran Social Services Inc., $100,000.00

– Vincent Village, $100,000.00

– Anthony Wayne Rehabilitation Center, $47,515.00

– YWCA Northeast Indiana, $100,000.00

– Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, $80,820.00

– Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, $45,000.00

– Fort Wayne Cinema Center, $20,000.00

– Wellspring Interfaith Social Services, $100,000.00

– Fort Wayne Urban League, $59,000.00

– A Mother’s Hope, $100,000.00

– Housing Opportunities Program (Fort Wayne Housing Authority), $31,850.00

– Community Transportation Network, $20,000.00

– Boys and Girls Club, $86,673.11

– MLK Montessori, $45,000.00

– Allen County Public Library Foundation, $31,726.00

– Grace Gathering Central, $20,000.00

– Little River Wetlands Project, Inc., $20,000.00

– Bridge of Grace, Inc., $100,000.00

– Humane Fort Wayne , $20,000.00

– Unity Performing Art, Inc., $100,000.00

– Building a Stronger Family, $25,000.00

– Young Scholars Academy Corporation, $56,187.20

– YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, $71,000.00

– Euell A. Wilson Center, $83,400.00

– Center for Nonviolence, Inc., $93,500.00

– Latinos Count, Inc., $24,000.00

– Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Inc., $100,000.00

– Children’s Nursery School at Peace UCC, $43,000.00

The City of Fort Wayne has received $50.8 million in ARPA funds. Of that total, $5.35 million has been allocated for grant opportunities for four subgrant programs. The City Administration announced recommendations for subgrant recipients in the tourism and public health sectors in October. Those recommendations were approved by City Council.

The overall City of Fort Wayne ARPA/State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Plan was developed with participation from the City Administration, City government division and department leaders, City Council, and community members. The City of Fort Wayne engaged Crowe as a consultant to provide professional expertise and lead the preparation of the plan.

Like many municipalities across the country, City leaders have been deliberate and thoughtful on this process in order to adhere to federal rules and eligibility criteria while providing an opportunity to meet the biggest needs in Fort Wayne using areas of focus.

Eligible uses:

*To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure

*To respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality

*For the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency

Areas of focus:

*Build strong and healthy communities – $13 million – Improve the mental and physical health of Fort Wayne community and its residents

*Strengthen neighborhoods – $18.2 million – Invest in vital infrastructure to support our community and help it thrive

*Reenergize our City – $6.3 million – Support efforts to raise the community’s profile and boost the local economy

*Secure resilient City operations – $13.3 million – Provide continuity and drive excellence in the provision of government services to achieve maximum benefit for residents