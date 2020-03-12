Citilink taking extra precautions for coronavirus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As area health experts make plans and brace for the possible worsening of COVID-19 – better known as the novel coronavirus – cases in our area, those in charge of public transportation are doing the same.

Citilink marketing director Kylee Wagner tells WOWO News they’re taking protective measures to make sure nothing spreads to their passengers or staff:

“We’ve always cleaned the buses every night, but now we’re taking extra measures. We’re using stronger chemicals to clean the buses, and we’re also giving our bus drivers some Lysol cans so if something happens on the bus, they can immediately clean that.”

When asked if there would ever be a point where buses in Fort Wayne would stop running, Wagner says “I hope not, and as far as I know we’re not planning on that.”

Wagner adds that Citilink will keep monitoring the situation and implement additional measures if needed.

Listen to the full interview here.