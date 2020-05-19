Citilink service to resume on Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Citilink will return to full service starting Tuesday, May 26.

Buses will run Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. and Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. There will be no bus service on Memorial Day. Fares will also resume on Tuesday.

Some changes will also occur at stations. Central Station will be open to the public, but the number of riders allowed inside will be limited. Passengers can purchase fares at Central Station or the Leesburg office. Fares can also be bought on the app Token Transit.

All buses will adhere to CDC guidelines, including social distancing and requiring drivers to wear a face mask. Citilink also urges riders to wear a face mask or covering and to maintain six feet of distance from other passengers.

For more information, call customer service at 260-432-4546 or go to the Citilink website.