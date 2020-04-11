Citilink reducing hours starting Monday April 13

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Citilink has announced that hours of operation will be reduced starting Monday, April 13 and continuing until further notice, due to significantly reduced demand for public transportation in the wake of Governor Holcomb’s stay at home order as Indiana responds to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The new service hours will be Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the last line up at Central Station at 3:15 p.m. Please call customer service at 260-432-4546 if you need essential transportation service after 4:15 p.m.

Saturday service will remain the same, with hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the last line up at Central Station at 5:15 p.m.

Access service will still be open to clients Monday through Saturday.

To further protect passengers and drivers, Citilink recommends passengers wear a face covering and are only allowing up to nine people per bus to make room for social distancing.

“Citilink remains committed to protecting our employees while serving members of our community in need of essential transportation services during this time”, said Sherese Fortriede, Citilink Board Chair.

Service notifications will be continuously updated on Citilink’s website at as well as its Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.