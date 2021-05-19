Citilink launching new real-time bus tracking system

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Citilink is launching a new real-time bus tracking system.

Transloc will be available via a smart phone app or on the Citilink website under the “Bus Tracker” link.

The tracking system provide an interactive map of Citilink bus routes with real-time GPS tracking and estimated arrival times at bus stops.

“Citilink is thrilled to partner with Transloc,” said Kylee Wagner, Citilink marketing manager. “With the new system, we hope to make bus riding easier and more convenient for our passengers.”

For more information, contact Citilink via their website or by calling 260-432-4546.