Citilink awarded $1.28 million to upgrade facilities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Federal Trade Administration announced on Monday that Citilink will receive $1.28 million for upgrades.

The funds will be used to help replace the roof on the vehicle storage facility and replace underground fuel tanks with an above-ground fuel system. Both of which are nearly 40 years old.

The total cost of the projects will be $2 million, with an additional $400,000 in CARES Act funds already awarded to Citilink, and $320,000 in matching funds also being used.

The projects are planned to be completed by next summer.