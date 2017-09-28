CIB pledges $1.3-million for new downtown Fort Wayne hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new hotel for downtown Fort Wayne will get some significant financial support from the Allen County Capital Improvement Board.

The board agreed to cover up to $1.3-million of the hotel’s construction cost at their meeting Wednesday morning, according to the News-Sentinel.

The hotel, proposed by Mayor Tom Henry early last week, would be a Hampton Inn & Suites built across from the Grand Wayne Center on Jefferson Blvd. That $1.3-million is just part of the public funding promised for the project, as another half-million in money from a tax increment financing district is expected, plus a 10-year tax abatement.

The hotel is expected to open in the summer of 2019.