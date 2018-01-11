Christmas tree recycling ends Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Solid Waste Management District wants to remind you that Christmas tree recycling in Allen County runs through Friday, Jan. 12.

Live Christmas trees will be chipped into mulch. All ornaments, tinsel, and plastic bags must be removed, and wreaths are not accepted. You also cannot have your tree picked up with regular trash.

There are multiple drop-off locations:

Allen County Highway Garage at 2234 Carroll Road

Republic Services-Compost Site at 6231 MacBeth Road (open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Bio-Solids, Lime & Yard Waste Recycling at 6202 Lake Avenue (open Friday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Jury Park in New Haven

Meadowbrook School parking lot in New Haven

North side of New Haven City Hall at 815 Lincoln Highway East

Front Street under the water tower in Woodburn

Metea County Park in Leo-Cedarville

Monroeville Compost Site at 200 Utility Drive

For more information, call the Allen County Solid Waste Management District at 260-449-7878, or go to acwastewatcher.org.