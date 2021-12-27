Christmas Eve Shooting Ruled A Homicide In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner is continuing its investigation into a Christmas Eve shooting. At approximately 9:45 P.M. Friday Night, the Allen County Coroner’s Office responded to an investigation involving a shooting located in the 2300 block of South Lafayette Street in Fort Wayne.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene and an autopsy has been completed. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Brittany N. Deck, a white female from Fort Wayne and the Cause of Death is Gunshot Wound of Head and the Manner of Death is Homicide.

Deck is the 47th homicide in Allen County for 2021. This remains under investigation.