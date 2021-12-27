Christmas Eve Hit And Run Leaves One Woman Dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Christmas Eve crash on South Anthony Boulevard has left one woman dead.

At approximately 5:40 P.M. the Allen County Coroner’s Office responded to a fatal crash located in the 7900 block of South Anthony Boulevard.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene and was later identified as 90-year-old Ruth Beyer of Fort Wayne who was involved in a crash and while out of her vehicle, at the initial crash scene where police believe she was struck by another vehicle which then fled the scene.

The Cause of Death has been determined to be Multiple Blunt Force Injuries due to Motor Vehicle vs Pedestrian Crash. The incident remains under investigation.