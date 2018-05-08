Christiana Danielle takes on Bill Withers song in “Voice” performance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s Christiana Hicks looked to jazz music as her ticket to the next round of NBC’s “The Voice.”

The 23-year-old, who performs on the show as Christiana Danielle, sang her own jazz-flavored version of the “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers.

The performance earned her praise from celebrity coaches Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson, but what really matters is if she wooed the audience enough to vote for her to move on to the “Top 8.”

She’ll find out tonight as the results are announced on NBC, starting at 8pm.