Christiana Danielle moves on to “Voice” Top 10

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): You might think Christiana Hicks has more lives than a cat when it comes to her run on NBC’s The Voice.

The 23-year-old Fort Wayne woman, who performs on the national singing competition as Christiana Danielle, won the audience over enough to get saved in last-minute voting Tuesday night through her performance of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years.”

It’s the third time this season she’s been “saved” from elimination; twice by her celebrity coach Alicia Keys (April 3rd and April 17th), and now once by voters.

There are now 10 contestants left in the competition, which airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8pm on NBC and offers a top prize of $100,000 and a big recording contract.