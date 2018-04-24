Christiana Danielle hopes to survive Top 12 on “The Voice”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne native’s future on NBC’s The Voice will be determined tonight.

Christiana Hicks, who performs on the national singing competition as Christiana Danielle, did what she always does last night: she wowed the celebrity judges, this time with a cover of “Say Something.”

But it’s not the judges who have the most weight in the competition: it’s the audience. Christiana is hoping she’ll have enough audience votes to move onto the next round, and she’ll find out tonight.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8pm on NBC.