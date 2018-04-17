Christiana Danielle hopes to move on to Top 12 of “The Voice”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne native needs to wow the judges one more time to make it to the next round of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Christiana Hicks, known on the show as Christiana Danielle, sang a slow version of Outkast’s “Hey Ya” in the show’s live playoffs last night, and while it got the judges on their feet, it wasn’t enough to get audience voters to push her into the top 12:

If she wants to move on, she’ll need to sing again tonight for a second chance from the show’s celebrity judges to move on. The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8pm on NBC.