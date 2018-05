FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman’s run on NBC’s The Voice has come to an end.

23-year-old Christiana Hicks, who performed on the show as Christiana Danielle, was eliminated from the national singing competition last night after coming in at the bottom three in audience votes.

She told the Journal Gazette before her final appearance that she plans to pursue music after she’s done with the show, as well as go back to college to get her master’s and doctorate in black mental health.