Christiana Danielle channels Rihanna for “Voice” performance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 23-year-old Fort Wayne woman is hoping to make it into the Top 10 on NBC’s “The Voice” tonight.

Christiana Hicks, who performs on the show as Christiana Danielle, performed Rihanna’s “Umbrella” during her live performance on the show last night:

She and the 10 other contestants are relying on audience votes to make it to the next round and keep their dreams of $100,000 and a big recording contract alive.

The results will be announced tonight. The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8pm on NBC.