Christian Lundgaard and GMR Grand Prix Preview

This week’s episode: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Christian Lundgaard joins to discuss going to the Kentucky Derby, his rookie IndyCar season, returning to the IMS road course after his IndyCar debut last year and his adjustment to life in America. Plus, we preview Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

