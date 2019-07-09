China, U.S., Still Far From Ending Trade War

A recent meeting between the leaders of China and the U.S. brought optimism a deal to end the trade war could be reached, a year after it began. Last week marked the one-year anniversary of the trade war enacted by President Donald Trump against China, and the billions of dollars’ worth of tariffs between the two nations. An agreement signed by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, however, is not a done deal, according to the South China Morning Post, which points out that little has changed since the two leaders last met.

Despite the agreement to return to the negotiating table, neither side has agreed to any changes, following the stalemate earlier this year in what was expected to be the final round of talks. For now, the truce signals a pause in hostilities between China and the United States. The trade war has harmed U.S. agriculture, as China targets U.S. agricultural commodities in its retaliatory tariffs against the U.S., including nearly all U.S. ag products shipped to China.