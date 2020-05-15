China targets Banks, other lawmakers over COVID-19 remarks

WASHINGTON (Network Indiana): China is threatening Indiana Congressman Jim Banks and other Republican lawmakers with sanctions for targeting China with lawsuits and blaming the country for the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Global Times”, which is a Chinese government-run publication classified by Banks’ camp as a propaganda outlet, names Banks alongside senators Blackburn (R-TN) Cotton (R-AR), Hawley (R-MO), McSalley (R-AZ) and Scott (R-FL), and fellow House lawmakers Rep. Crenshaw (R-TX) and Rep. Gooden (R-TX) as some of the lawmakers that China is most concerned about in Congress.

“Some US lawmakers and state governors, as well as attorneys who are also GOP hawks, have filed lawsuits against China, alleging that the Chinese government mishandled the epidemic and it caused severe economic consequences in the US,” read the article from the Chinese news.

The article claims Banks’ actions caused the Chinese economy damage.

“At least six lawsuits have been filed against China in US federal courts, while some lawmakers have also introduced bills to make it easier to sue China despite legal hurdles and no realistic possibility for US states to achieve their goal.”

Banks responded by saying he believes the Chinese are targeting him for doing the right thing.

“The Chinese government is lashing out at those in the U.S. who are appropriately trying to hold them accountable for intentionally misleading us about the nature of the novel coronavirus, where it was spreading and how quickly things were getting out of control. I consider their threats a badge of honor,” said Banks.

The article called actions by Banks and others “political farce” and said the lawmakers will face “severe consequences, sources said, noting that the aftermath will also impact the upcoming November elections”.

The article also claims that the Chinese government can inflict political damage on American lawmakers by changing the way they do business with the states the lawmakers represent.