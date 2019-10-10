China Talks in DC Underway

Trade talks between the U.S. and China are underway, even as the U.S. puts more pressure on China, and some say the talks may be cut short. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced visa restrictions on certain Chinese officials this week, and the U.S. is expected to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods next week.

The U.S. also recently blacklisted 28 Chinese tech companies, prohibiting them from exporting goods to the United States. A spokesperson for China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry says China “hopes the U.S. will meet China halfway” on the talks.

Politico reports that China may cut the talks short by a day, and leave Friday, adding both sides appear to be working towards a mini trade deal. Financial Times reports China is offering to buy more U.S. agriculture products in a “goodwill” move.

However, many speculate there will be little breakthrough in the talks, other than a possible delay in the U.S. tariffs planned to go into effect next week.