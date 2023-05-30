China Opposes U.S. Trade Agreement with Taiwan

China had a lot to say about the recent trade agreement between the U.S. and Taiwan. Saltwire.com says China’s Ministry of Commerce urged the U.S. to “carefully handle economic and trade relations with Taiwan.” The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office recently announced that the U.S. and Taiwan reached an agreement on the first part of their 21st Century trade initiative. The agreement covers customs and trade facilitation, regulatory practices, and small businesses. The pact is not expected to alter goods tariffs, but supporters say it will tighten economic bonds between the two nations and open up the Chinese-claimed island to more U.S. exports. It will also improve the ability of the island nation to resist Chinese economic coercion. China reacted angrily to the Taiwan president’s recent meetings with high-level U.S. officials, including Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. The announcement came just ahead of trade meetings between the U.S. and China.