China Hopeful U.S. Will Meet Halfway in Trade Talks

China is hopeful the U.S. will meet them “halfway” in trade negotiations. In a daily news conference, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed hope the two sides could “find a mutually-acceptable solution” through trade negotiations. China maintains that economic cooperation between China and the U.S. is “win-win in nature.” China and the U.S. are each other’s top trading partner and represent “one of the world’s most important bilateral relationships.” Trade experts don’t think the U.S. sale of fighter jets to Taiwan will interfere with the talks. However, the spokesperson from China did request the U.S. “immediately cancel” the planned sales. Otherwise, “the U.S. will have to bear all the consequences.”

President Trump on Twitter said the U.S. is “doing great” on trade talks with China and others, as part of a tirade against the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank. Negotiators are set to meet early next month in Washington. U.S. farm groups continue to urge a quick resolution to the trade war, as China has halted buying U.S. ag products.