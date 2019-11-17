China Drops Restrictions on U.S. Poultry

Undersecretary for Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Affairs Ted McKinney was optimistic and enthusiastic at the National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB) convention in Kansas City last week.

He announced China dropped restrictions on imports of U.S. poultry.

“[It means] Maple Leaf Farms [in Milford, Ind.] and other duck products, turkey products can all move to China,” said McKinney.

McKinney told Michigan Ag Today that this is another small step as the U.S. and China move closer to adopting a Phase One trade agreement.

“I hope it’s another sign of what I call a ‘warming trend’ where we’re going with what I hope is signing of Phase One Agreement with China,” he said. “If it’s a part of the run up, we’ll take it because I know your listeners are going to benefit significantly.”

He says he is optimistic about the USMCA and said there is progress on the Japanese Free Trade Agreement.

“The Japanese equivalent of Congress is meeting next week,” said McKinney. “They are scheduled to take up the free trade agreement. That is enormously beneficial to U.S. agriculture, particularly pork, beef, and some of our grains and oilseeds, so if we can land all of those things, I might have an extra helping of turkey for Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

Last week, it was also announced Brazil will be dropping restrictions on imports of U.S. wheat.