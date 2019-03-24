China Buys Corn & Sorghum as Trade Talks Continue

The Department of Agriculture reports China last week made another 2.6-million-bushel purchase of U.S. sorghum, to the delight of the National Sorghum Producers. China also announced significant purchases of U.S. corn last week. The purchase occurred as China confirmed continuing the ongoing trade talks with the United States. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin will meet with Chinese constituents in Beijing later this week. President Trump has also made comments saying he is pleased with positive direction U.S.-China trade negotiations have taken. Concerns remain, however, after President Trump said last week he would keep tariffs in place on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods until it is clear Beijing is complying with any trade deal that is reached. That could be further concerning if China doesn’t agree to remove trade tariffs on U.S. agricultural products implemented as part of last year’s tit-for-tat trade war. Still, signs remain that the trade talks are progressing and could be finalized by early this summer.