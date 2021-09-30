Children hospitalized after overdose

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The overdose-reversal drug Narcan had to be given to two Fort Wayne children who got into their parents’ medication Wednesday night.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, the kids, whose ages were not released, had to be given CPR before they were rushed to the hospital in critical condition after police were called to the Centennial Townhomes at about 8:25pm.

The parents said the kids took “medicine” belonging to the adults, but emergency personnel were unsure just what type of medication it was.

Narcan is usually used in opioid overdose cases.

No further details were released.