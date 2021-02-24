Child porn sting nabs Ohio man with Fort Wayne ties

LIMA, Ohio (WOWO): An Ohio man with ties to Fort Wayne has been arrested as part of a child pornography bust.

51-year-old Jeffrey Armstrong of Rockford was arrested by the FBI on charges of coercion, enticement, and receipt and distribution of child porn, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

He was caught after sending sexually-explicit photos of underage girls and making plans to abuse two young girls. The person he was talking to online that he thought was interested in having sex with children turned out to be an undercover cop.

Armstrong has been seen at several youth sporting events in Fort Wayne. Police say the investigation is ongoing.