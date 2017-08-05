Child Passenger Safety Event in Van Wert County

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced his Office will be holding their fifth Child Passenger Safety Seat Event.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Convoy Fire Department, 116 Franklin Street.

Parents, grandparents and caregivers can stop in during this time to have their child’s safety seat inspected to ensure its safety.

Sheriff Riggenbach suggests parents bring their children with them to the event, as it allows technicians to ensure the seat is properly fitted to the child.

For more information, contact Deputy Colleen Wiley or Deputy Seth Karl at 419-238-3866.

Families who cannot attend the event can also contact Deputy Wiley or Deputy Karl to make an appointment.

This event is free and open to the public.