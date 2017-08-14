Check the Chip Day is Tuesday, August 15

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – The American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMA) and the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) have teamed up to create “Check the Chip Day.”

Pets with microchips have a greater chance of being reunited with family members if they are lost or stolen. But, it’s important to remember to keep the microchip up-to-date with current information.

Check the Chip Day is meant to remind pet owners to check or update the registration information linked to the microchip.

AVMA tells pet owners to make an appointment with a local veterinarian for microchipping if the pet isn’t already microchipped.

If pets are microchipped, check the registration information in the microchip manufacturer’s database to make sure it’s up-to-date.

For more information, visit the AVMA website.