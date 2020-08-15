Chase involving stolen ambulance ends in Defiance County

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A stolen vehicle case that started in Toledo ended in Defiance County early this morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was dispatched just after 3am today to check on a stolen ambulance from a Toledo hospital that was spotted on US 24 in Lucas County. Once police arrived, the ambulance fled, with the driver avoiding multiple attempts to take out the vehicle’s tires, speeding through Henry County and into Defiance County.

There, troopers from the OSHP’s Defiance Post were able to use stop sticks to deflate the ambulance’s front two tires, forcing the driver, Johnny Smith of Dallas, TX, to pull over. He was arrested on charges including Fleeing and Eluding and Receiving Stolen Property.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies.