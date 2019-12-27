Chase Bank on Lower Huntington Road robbed – police seeking suspect information

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are asking for help in identifying the man who robbed the Chase Bank on Lower Huntington Road on Thursday.

Police tell WOWO News that the suspect entered the bank at about 8:30 and robbed the bank at gunpoint. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a male white with facial hair. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a two tone, light color Under Armour baseball style cap. He is believed to have fled in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Wayne Police at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.