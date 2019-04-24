Charly Butcher honored by BBB, Memorial Scholarship announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One more honor for a late WOWO legend.

Longtime Fort Wayne radio icon Charly Butcher, who passed away last August, was honored as the 2019 “Individual of Integrity” at the Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana’s 14th Annual Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics Recognition Luncheon today.

In addition, the Charly Butcher Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by WOWO, was announced. The scholarship was awarded to Shayleigh Shriver of Tippecanoe Valley High School.

“One of the many lessons that Charly taught me was to always be real,” said Fort Wayne’s Morning News host Kayla Blakeslee. “He would say a WOWO listener can spot a fake from a mile away… not a day goes by that I don’t walk into this room, flip on the lights, sit in this chair and turn on this microphone, that I don’t think of him.”

BBB of Northern Indiana President Marjorie Stephens says Butcher was chosen due to his commitment to the community and to giving marketplace ethics a voice in morning radio. She adds that Charly “always inspired his listeners to do better.”

The 2019 Torch Awards Recipients are as follows:

2019 A+ Accredited Businesses of Integrity:

CertaPro Painters of Fort Wayne (Fort Wayne)

Corn Coast Comics (Huntington)

Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc. (PHP) (Fort Wayne)

Team Quality Services, Inc. (Auburn)

2019 Individual of Integrity:

Charly Butcher, WOWO Radio (Fort Wayne)

Additional award recipients include: