Charlotte Hornets PBP announcer John Focke

Charlotte Hornets Play-by-Play man John Focke joins the pod. We discuss what it’s like being ‘the voice’ of an NBA team in his first year, if he’s had any interactions with MJ, the current state of the Charlotte Hornets and if they plan to make a move at today’s deadline, and the late Kobe Bryant.

