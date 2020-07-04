Charlie Kimball, Limited Fans for the Indy 500 and GMR Grand Prix Preview

This week’s episode: A.J. Foyt Racing driver Charlie Kimball joins to discuss spending more time with his family due to the pandemic, the aeroscreen, driving for a new team and being back with Tony Kanaan, diversity in IndyCar, James Hinchcliffe officiating his wedding and the family avocado farm. Plus, we discuss fans limited to half capacity for this year’s Indy 500 and preview Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
