Charges filed over teen’s 2016 death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been charged in connection with a case involving the death of a teenage girl.

The body of 17-year-old Marcie Lynn Ward was found wrapped in a carpet, in an alley near New Haven Avenue, in November 2016. She had been missing for a month.

While an autopsy found she had numerous facial fractures, her cause of death was never determined, and the last person police say saw her alive, Scott Tindall, was found dead last October.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report they’ve charged Tindall’s friend, 29-year-old Christopher Walker, with altering a death scene and failure to report a dead body.

Tindall allegedly called Walker and asked him to help dispose of Ward’s body, after an apparent drug overdose.