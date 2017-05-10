Charges dropped against three accused in teen girl’s shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Prosecutors are dismissing charges against three men that were arrested in the wake of a 17-year-old girl’s shooting death.

Alonna Allison was caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout on Schaper Drive in August 2015.

Darrion Bright, Javaris Travier, and Joshua Smiley were all charged with criminal recklessness in the case, but Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that the case can’t be brought to trial because no witnesses will step up.

“You only have so much time to bring a case to trial, and we were eating up those days.”

There were more than 50 people at the birthday party where Alonna was shot that day, but police say nobody will come forward. Alonna’s father, Leroy Allison, says it’s a shame.

“I look on Facebook and see everyone talking about how they loved my daughter, they love this, they love that… you don’t love her.”