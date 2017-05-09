Charges dropped in fatal shooting of high school student

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Charges have been dropped against three men accused in the 2015 shooting death of a Concordia Lutheran High school student.

The News-Sentinel reports Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull dropped criminal recklessness charges against Joshua A. Smiley, Darrion L. Bright and Javaris J. Travier.

The trio was set to go on trial next week for the August 29, 2015 shooting death of 17-year old Alonna Allison. She was shot and killed in crossfire between two rival groups while attending a birthday party in the 2500 block of Schaper Drive.

The charges against the three were dropped without prejudice. That means the criminal recklessness charges could still be revisited against Smiley, Bright and Travier in the future.