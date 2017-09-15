Change in Headwaters Park ownership proposed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There will be a change in management at Headwarters Park, according to a proposal given to the Fort Wayne Parks Board last night.

Under the plan, the Headwaters Park Alliance would dissolve and the city would take over both the management and operation of the park. City Councilman Geoff Paddock is the Alliance’s executive director, and he tells the Journal Gazette he would also leave that director’s position under the plan, which he “fully supports.”

Paddock says if the change is approved it would take effect in January of 2019.

The park was built in the 1990s as a way to control flooding off the St. Mary’s River. The proposal mandates that the park remain a flood-control project, a downtown beautification project, and a festival and event center, forever.