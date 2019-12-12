Champions Crowned at Hoosier Beef Congress

The Hoosier Beef Congress (HBC), the largest single state prospect cattle show held in the United States took place at the Indiana State Fairgrounds December 6th through December 8th. For over three decades, the HBC has played an integral part in developing a passion for the beef industry and agriculture in Indiana’s youth. For many, it is a proud family tradition as many of the parents of today’s junior participants also showed at this event when they were young.

On Friday evening, almost 600 young exhibitors did their best in the Showmanship competition. Over 100 cattle were put through the Breed and All-Star sales on Saturday morning. The Junior shows saw about 1200 cattle sorted over two days by the three judges. The popular HBC tradeshow offered Indiana cattlemen and women examples of the latest in cattle handling equipment, feeds, educational demonstrations and retail shopping.

The live streaming of the HBC continues to grow in popularity for those who cannot be there in person. The videos of the 2019 HBC Showmanship and Junior Shows have been archived and are available for viewing at www.waltonwebcasting.com.

“It is the work of the HBC committee, the many volunteers and IBCA staff who have made this event so special, for so many people, for so many years.” said Joe Moore, Executive Vice President of IBCA. For complete show results, go to www.hoosierbeefcongress.com

Top Five Heifers:

Supreme Champion Heifer- Angus: Mercedes Ferree from Sullivan, IN

Reserve Supreme Heifer- Limousin: Bailey Tomson from Westport, IN

3rd Overall Heifer- Maintainer: Bailey Tomson from Westport, IN

4th Overall Heifer- Sim-Solution: Emily Sennett from Waynetown, IN

5th Overall Heifer- Commercial: Mercedes Ferree from Sullivan, IN

Top Five Steers:

Grand Champion Steer- Crossbred: Ross Howard from Monticello, IN

Reserve Champion Steer- Crossbred: Andrew Jarck from Fairmount, IN

3rd Overall Steer- Chianina: Collin Deatsman from Leesburg, IN

4th Overall Steer- Maine Anjou: Harlee Henney from Angola, IN

5th Overall Steer- Market Heifer: Andrew Jarck from Fairmount, IN