Chamber names 2023 ‘Best Places to Work in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – The Indiana Chamber of Commerce on Thursday unveiled its list of the Best Places to Work in Indiana for 2023. The list, which features 125 Hoosier businesses representing more than 30 cities and towns, was determined through employer reports and employee surveys.
The 2023 list includes 40 newcomers, and has multiple honorees from Carmel, Evansville, Fishers, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Marion, Plainfield, Warsaw and Washington.
“More small companies made the list this year than ever before,” Chamber CEO Kevin Brinegar said in written remarks. “With small businesses being the backbone of our state’s economy, it’s encouraging to see so many putting an emphasis on culture. This has a profound impact on the communities they serve.”
The honorees were selected in four categories: small companies (15-74 U.S. employees); medium companies (75-249 U.S. employees); large companies (250-999 U.S. employees); and major companies (1,000 or more U.S. employees).
Out-of-state companies were eligible to participate if at least 15 full-time employees are located in Indiana. The list also designates “Hall of Fame” companies that have been named to the list at least 60% of the time in the program’s 18-year history.
The rankings for the Best Places to work in Indiana will be unveiled at an awards event on May 10. The full list of companies can be found below, with Hall of Fame companies denoted by an asterisk.
Small Companies (15-74 U.S. employees)
- Adaptek Systems, Inc. / Fort Wayne
- ADVISA / Carmel
- Ambrose Property Group / Indianapolis
- * Apex Benefits / Indianapolis
- Auctor Corporation / Indianapolis
- audiochuck / Indianapolis
- Banning Engineering, Inc. / Plainfield
- BLASTmedia / Indianapolis
- BlueSky Commerce / Noblesville
- Bowe Digital / Kokomo
- Brite Systems, Inc. / Indianapolis
- Carter’s My Plumber, LLC / Greenwood
- Centerfirst Consulting / Carmel
- CleanSlate Technology Group / Carmel
- Clovis E. Manley MD LLC / Newburgh
- Conner Insurance / Indianapolis
- CSpring / Fishers
- Dittoe Public Relations / Indianapolis
- DK Pierce & Associates, Inc. / Zionsville
- ECS Solutions Inc. / Evansville
- FORCE Communications, LLC / Indianapolis
- Goelzer Investment Management / Indianapolis
- Greenwalt CPAs, Inc. / Indianapolis
- Guidon Design / Indianapolis
- Hamilton County Tourism, Inc. / Carmel
- IDO Incorporated / Indianapolis
- INCOG BioPharma Services / Fishers
- * Indesign, LLC / Indianapolis
- Insurance Management Group / Marion
- Integrity Learning Center / Plainfield
- InTek Freight & Logistics, Inc. / Indianapolis
- Invesque / Fishers
- Invst / Indianapolis
- iRiS Recruiting Solutions / Carmel
- * JA Benefits, LLC / Bedford
- Jacobi, Toombs & Lanz, Inc. / New Albany
- Johnson Heating Cooling Plumbing / Franklin
- KBSO Consulting LLC / Carmel
- * Leaf Software Solutions / Carmel
- LHD Benefit Advisors / Indianapolis
- Luther Consulting, LLC / Carmel
- Magnum Logistics / Plainfield
- Mainstay Property Group / Indianapolis
- Mattison / Indianapolis
- Mesh Systems / Carmel
- MKR / Indianapolis
- Mobile reCell / Fishers
- netlogx LLC /Indianapolis
- Network Solutions, Inc. / Granger
- * NFP – First Person / Indianapolis
- PediPlay / Indianapolis
- PIER Group / Jasper
- Platinum Recruiting Group / Carmel
- Powers & Sons Construction / Indianapolis
- Purple Ink, LLC / Carmel
- Qualifi / Indianapolis
- R.E. Dimond and Associates, Inc. / Indianapolis
- Raybourn Group International / Indianapolis
- REGO-FIX USA / Whitestown
- RMS Safety / Indianapolis
- Safety Resources, Inc. / Indianapolis
- Simply Driven Executive Search / Indianapolis
- Solution Source / Goshen
- Sponsel CPA Group, LLC / Indianapolis
- St. John Associates, Inc. / Bloomington
- Steinberger Construction, Inc. / Logansport
- Summers of Marion Inc. / Marion
- The Mind Trust, Inc. / Indianapolis
- Ultimate Technologies Group / Fishers
- Valve+Meter Performance Marketing / Indianapolis
- Visit Indy / Indianapolis
- Your Money Line / Indianapolis
Medium Companies (75-249 U.S. employees)
- Butler, Fairman & Seufert, Inc. / Indianapolis
- Core Mechanical Services, Inc. / Warsaw
- Creative Works / Indianapolis
- Edify / Fishers
- * E-gineering / Indianapolis
- eimagine / Indianapolis
- Gibson / South Bend
- Greenlight Guru / Indianapolis
- HWC Engineering, Inc. / Indianapolis
- Indiana Oxygen Company / Indianapolis
- Lauth Group, Inc. / Carmel
- National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies / Indianapolis
- Onebridge / Indianapolis
- Reis-Nichols Jewelers / Indianapolis
- Renovia / Indianapolis
- RQAW / Fishers
- * Schmidt Associates / Indianapolis
- * SEP / Carmel
- Shrewsberry & Associates, LLC / Indianapolis
- Springbuk / Indianapolis
- The Skillman Corporation / Indianapolis
- True Rx Health Strategists / Washington
- TrueScripts / Washington
- United Consulting / Indianapolis
- VOSS Automotive, Inc. / Fort Wayne
- Walker / Indianapolis
- Wessler Engineering / Indianapolis
Large Companies (250-999 U.S. employees)
- * Blue & Co., LLC / Carmel
- Buckingham Companies / Indianapolis
- * Centier Bank / Merrillville
- Centric Consulting / Indianapolis
- Electric Plus / Avon
- * FORUM Credit Union / Fishers
- GadellNet Consulting Services / Carmel
- Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino / Anderson
- Hylant / Indianapolis
- * KSM (formerly Katz, Sapper & Miller) / Indianapolis
- Lochmueller Group, Inc. / Evansville
- Moser Consulting / Indianapolis
- OrthoPediatrics / Warsaw
- Performance Services / Indianapolis
- Shepherd Insurance / Carmel
- Shook Construction / Indianapolis
- * WestPoint Financial Group / Indianapolis
- Zotec Partners, LLC / Carmel
Major Companies (1,000+ U.S. employees)
- ARCO Design/Build / Indianapolis
- Baker Tilly US, LLP / Indianapolis
- CAPTRUST / Chesterton
- Colliers Indianapolis / Indianapolis
- * Edward Jones / statewide
- * Horseshoe Hammond casino / Hammond
- Jackson Lewis P.C. / Indianapolis
- Nucor Steel Indiana / Crawfordsville