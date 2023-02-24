Chamber names 2023 ‘Best Places to Work in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – The Indiana Chamber of Commerce on Thursday unveiled its list of the Best Places to Work in Indiana for 2023. The list, which features 125 Hoosier businesses representing more than 30 cities and towns, was determined through employer reports and employee surveys.

The 2023 list includes 40 newcomers, and has multiple honorees from Carmel, Evansville, Fishers, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Marion, Plainfield, Warsaw and Washington.

“More small companies made the list this year than ever before,” Chamber CEO Kevin Brinegar said in written remarks. “With small businesses being the backbone of our state’s economy, it’s encouraging to see so many putting an emphasis on culture. This has a profound impact on the communities they serve.”

The honorees were selected in four categories: small companies (15-74 U.S. employees); medium companies (75-249 U.S. employees); large companies (250-999 U.S. employees); and major companies (1,000 or more U.S. employees).

Out-of-state companies were eligible to participate if at least 15 full-time employees are located in Indiana. The list also designates “Hall of Fame” companies that have been named to the list at least 60% of the time in the program’s 18-year history.

The rankings for the Best Places to work in Indiana will be unveiled at an awards event on May 10. The full list of companies can be found below, with Hall of Fame companies denoted by an asterisk.

Small Companies (15-74 U.S. employees)

Adaptek Systems, Inc. / Fort Wayne

ADVISA / Carmel

Ambrose Property Group / Indianapolis

* Apex Benefits / Indianapolis

Auctor Corporation / Indianapolis

audiochuck / Indianapolis

Banning Engineering, Inc. / Plainfield

BLASTmedia / Indianapolis

BlueSky Commerce / Noblesville

Bowe Digital / Kokomo

Brite Systems, Inc. / Indianapolis

Carter’s My Plumber, LLC / Greenwood

Centerfirst Consulting / Carmel

CleanSlate Technology Group / Carmel

Clovis E. Manley MD LLC / Newburgh

Conner Insurance / Indianapolis

CSpring / Fishers

Dittoe Public Relations / Indianapolis

DK Pierce & Associates, Inc. / Zionsville

ECS Solutions Inc. / Evansville

FORCE Communications, LLC / Indianapolis

Goelzer Investment Management / Indianapolis

Greenwalt CPAs, Inc. / Indianapolis

Guidon Design / Indianapolis

Hamilton County Tourism, Inc. / Carmel

IDO Incorporated / Indianapolis

INCOG BioPharma Services / Fishers

* Indesign, LLC / Indianapolis

Insurance Management Group / Marion

Integrity Learning Center / Plainfield

InTek Freight & Logistics, Inc. / Indianapolis

Invesque / Fishers

Invst / Indianapolis

iRiS Recruiting Solutions / Carmel

* JA Benefits, LLC / Bedford

Jacobi, Toombs & Lanz, Inc. / New Albany

Johnson Heating Cooling Plumbing / Franklin

KBSO Consulting LLC / Carmel

* Leaf Software Solutions / Carmel

LHD Benefit Advisors / Indianapolis

Luther Consulting, LLC / Carmel

Magnum Logistics / Plainfield

Mainstay Property Group / Indianapolis

Mattison / Indianapolis

Mesh Systems / Carmel

MKR / Indianapolis

Mobile reCell / Fishers

netlogx LLC /Indianapolis

Network Solutions, Inc. / Granger

* NFP – First Person / Indianapolis

PediPlay / Indianapolis

PIER Group / Jasper

Platinum Recruiting Group / Carmel

Powers & Sons Construction / Indianapolis

Purple Ink, LLC / Carmel

Qualifi / Indianapolis

R.E. Dimond and Associates, Inc. / Indianapolis

Raybourn Group International / Indianapolis

REGO-FIX USA / Whitestown

RMS Safety / Indianapolis

Safety Resources, Inc. / Indianapolis

Simply Driven Executive Search / Indianapolis

Solution Source / Goshen

Sponsel CPA Group, LLC / Indianapolis

St. John Associates, Inc. / Bloomington

Steinberger Construction, Inc. / Logansport

Summers of Marion Inc. / Marion

The Mind Trust, Inc. / Indianapolis

Ultimate Technologies Group / Fishers

Valve+Meter Performance Marketing / Indianapolis

Visit Indy / Indianapolis

Your Money Line / Indianapolis

Medium Companies (75-249 U.S. employees)

Butler, Fairman & Seufert, Inc. / Indianapolis

Core Mechanical Services, Inc. / Warsaw

Creative Works / Indianapolis

Edify / Fishers

* E-gineering / Indianapolis

eimagine / Indianapolis

Gibson / South Bend

Greenlight Guru / Indianapolis

HWC Engineering, Inc. / Indianapolis

Indiana Oxygen Company / Indianapolis

Lauth Group, Inc. / Carmel

National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies / Indianapolis

Onebridge / Indianapolis

Reis-Nichols Jewelers / Indianapolis

Renovia / Indianapolis

RQAW / Fishers

* Schmidt Associates / Indianapolis

* SEP / Carmel

Shrewsberry & Associates, LLC / Indianapolis

Springbuk / Indianapolis

The Skillman Corporation / Indianapolis

True Rx Health Strategists / Washington

TrueScripts / Washington

United Consulting / Indianapolis

VOSS Automotive, Inc. / Fort Wayne

Walker / Indianapolis

Wessler Engineering / Indianapolis

Large Companies (250-999 U.S. employees)

* Blue & Co., LLC / Carmel

Buckingham Companies / Indianapolis

* Centier Bank / Merrillville

Centric Consulting / Indianapolis

Electric Plus / Avon

* FORUM Credit Union / Fishers

GadellNet Consulting Services / Carmel

Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino / Anderson

Hylant / Indianapolis

* KSM (formerly Katz, Sapper & Miller) / Indianapolis

Lochmueller Group, Inc. / Evansville

Moser Consulting / Indianapolis

OrthoPediatrics / Warsaw

Performance Services / Indianapolis

Shepherd Insurance / Carmel

Shook Construction / Indianapolis

* WestPoint Financial Group / Indianapolis

Zotec Partners, LLC / Carmel

Major Companies (1,000+ U.S. employees)